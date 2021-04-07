SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,447,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

