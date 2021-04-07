SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

