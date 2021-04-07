Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $882.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $882.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.66 million and the highest is $964.67 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $592.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,533,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 502,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851,693. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.