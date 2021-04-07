South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $552.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.94 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. 60,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,628. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.