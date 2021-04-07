Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.47. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 54,227 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

