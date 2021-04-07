Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

