SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $327.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.16.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $277.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.67. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

