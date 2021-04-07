Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.54

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 53676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

