Sociall One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $804,482.13 and approximately $27.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Sociall Profile

SCL is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars.

