Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 7th

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IPODU stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91.

