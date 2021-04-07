SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $150.66 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

