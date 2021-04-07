SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,195 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

