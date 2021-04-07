SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

