Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Issue Dividend of $2.36

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 2.3564 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.