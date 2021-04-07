SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

