SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

