SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

