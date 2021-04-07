SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.45 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $349.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NYSE SM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SM Energy by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

