Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skyworks Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $174.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.47%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.20 $814.80 million $5.21 35.89 Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.