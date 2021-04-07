Simon Property Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

NYSE:SPG opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

