Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,735 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

