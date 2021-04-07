Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

SLGN stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 143.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

