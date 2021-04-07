Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,797. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76.
Signify Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc
