Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,797. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76.

In related news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last 90 days.

