Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 260.92 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £80.35 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.74. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 188.86 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.52).

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

