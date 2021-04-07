Sheri Savage Sells 7,446 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

