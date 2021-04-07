Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of SAWLF opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

