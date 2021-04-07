Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $52,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

