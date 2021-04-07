Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 2,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

