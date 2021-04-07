Scotiabank Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

CHR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.61. 374,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,836. The stock has a market cap of C$746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

