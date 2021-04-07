Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508 over the last three months.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

