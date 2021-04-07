Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,333 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $240,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

