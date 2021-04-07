Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,175 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Premier were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINC opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

