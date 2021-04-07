Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 19,085 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 889,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,300 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCSL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

