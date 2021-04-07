Sapiens International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

