Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €84.35 ($99.24) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.72.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.