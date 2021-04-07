Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

