Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.58.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a current ratio of 36.22. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

