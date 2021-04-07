SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $38.93 million and $182,606.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

