SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

