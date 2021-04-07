Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAIA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $228.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

