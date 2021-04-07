Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAIA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.92.
Shares of SAIA opened at $228.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
