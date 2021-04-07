SafeCoin Trading Up 119.5% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 119.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,582.60 or 1.00117486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.28 or 0.00458768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00322105 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00796226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

