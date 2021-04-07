RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR stock remained flat at $$26.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,532. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

