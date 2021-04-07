RVW Wealth LLC Buys 23,036 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 482,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.