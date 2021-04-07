RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 298,309 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,940. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.