Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,436,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

