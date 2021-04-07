Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

