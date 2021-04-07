Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.30 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 364.25 ($4.76) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.80 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 325.91 ($4.26).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

