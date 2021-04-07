Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,453 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

