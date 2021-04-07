Rollins Financial Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.05. 21,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.