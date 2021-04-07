Rollins Financial Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 95,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 480,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.